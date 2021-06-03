Left Menu

Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:29 IST
Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country. Under pressure from the international community to share a surplus of vaccines, U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how his country would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million doses with the rest of the world.

Vaccine roll out has been slow in many emerging markets countries, including Guatemala. "We were just told that the government of the United States will work with us and send half a million vaccines," Giammattei said in a recording shared by the government.

Earlier this week, Giammattei told Reuters in an interview that he is seeking COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the United States, adding that he believed they would be forthcoming with AstraZeneca shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021