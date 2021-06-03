Religious organisation launches low cost mobile medical units called b SOZO buses

To help the people of Telangana, especially those from rural backgrounds, a religious organisation named "The Lord's Church" in collaboration with VERA Smart Hospitals, has come forward to set up 66 Mobile Medical Units, named b SOZO buses on Thursday. These Mobile Critical Care Medical units will run 24x7.

33 out of the total Mobile Medical Units have been exclusively dedicated for Covid-19. These 33 MMUs were flagged off by the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT K Taraka Ramarao today, in the presence of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar IPS, TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Pastor Raj Prakash Paul of 'The Lord's Church'. Appreciating the collaboration, the minister said, "This collaboration has come up with an idea of serving people and to make healthcare accessible to the rural areas through technology integration and affordability".

Another 33 MMUs will hit the roads in near future for non-Covid and Post-Covid treatments. These MMUs are one of their kind intervention and are equipped with Hi-Tech Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to serve the needy and to improve the outcome among unreached patients.

The purpose of this project is to promote value-based healthcare and to fill in the gaps connecting high-risk patients with primary and preventive healthcare. This initiative also aims at strengthening medical facilities to unreached places, and to reach people cut-off from the access to healthcare services. These MMUs will also help to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by Covid, Post-Covid, and Non-Covid conditions. Speaking to ANI, Pastor Raj Prakash Paul of 'The Lord's Church' said, "These Mobile Medical Units are completely equipped to provide Critical Care 24x7 on roads. Each bus has 8 beds, and is completely equipped with oxygen cylinders and concentrators, high-end medical kits, ventilators, and other required medical facilities".

He said that each bus will have one doctor, two nursing staff, and two technical staff on board, along with two on-call doctors for each bus. He further added, "These buses are tracked using Geo Tracking, and when someone calls help, the nearest bus will be sent to them for providing medical assistance".

He said that the organisation is working alongside the Government of Telangana to handle the calls. "We move as per the requirement of the government. There is also a toll-free number people in need can contact on to avail this service," he added. Paul said, "These MMUs will charge a very nominal fee from the patients for treatment and can be afforded by any person". He also added that if at all someone is unable to afford the service, it will be provided to them for free of cost.

The service is open to all, irrespective of religion, Paul said. (ANI)

