Left Menu

France's average daily COVID deaths fall below 100

France's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 deaths fell below 100 for the first time since Oct. 27, official figures showed on Thursday. And, in another sign that the virus seems finally to be under control a month after the country exited its third lockdown, the number of people in intensive care for the respiratory disease decreased again, by 77 to 2,677. The seven-day moving average stood at 95 versus 105 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:36 IST
France's average daily COVID deaths fall below 100
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 deaths fell below 100 for the first time since Oct. 27, official figures showed on Thursday.

And, in another sign that the virus seems finally to be under control a month after the country exited its third lockdown, the number of people in intensive care for the respiratory disease decreased again, by 77 to 2,677. That figure has more than halved since a peak of 6,001 reached on April 26.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 70 to 109,828, the eighth-highest total globally. The seven-day moving average stood at 95 versus 105 on Wednesday. French health authorities reported 8,161 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, taking the total to 5.69 million - the world's fourth-highest total.

The daily total has now stayed below 10,000 for a fifth straight day, a sequence unseen since early September, and the seven-day moving average of daily new cases fell below 9,000 for the first time since Sept. 19, at 8,350.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021