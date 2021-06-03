Left Menu

BEML starts manufacturing oxygen generation units for hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:54 IST
BEML starts manufacturing oxygen generation units for hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre-run BEML has started manufacturing oxygen generation units at its KGF complex in Kolar in Karnataka in order to mitigate the shortage in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday.

These units are being manufactured under a transfer of technology agreement signed with Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, which works under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BEML's statement noted.

''BEML has received orders for 100 oxygen generation units from DEBEL on May 21 under 'PM Cares' fund and the same is expected to be supplied by July-end,'' the statement said.

India has been severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and hospitals in several states have been complaining about shortage of oxygen, vaccines, drugs and equipment.

''To mitigate the oxygen shortages in the country for Covid patients, BEML has successfully started manufacturing 960 LPM (litres per minute) medical oxygen plants (units) at its KGF complex in record time under a ToT (transfer of technology) agreement with DEBEL,'' the statement said.

The first set of oxygen generation unit has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka, the statement said.

''In co-ordination with district-level medical authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM capacity medical oxygen plant in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka under CSR (corporate social responsibility),'' it mentioned. With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021