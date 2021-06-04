Left Menu

U.S. says to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India

The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:01 IST
U.S. says to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said. The U.S. move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would lift some restrictions to allow other countries to buy American-made supplies for vaccine production more easily.

In a phone call on Thursday, Modi and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris discussed efforts to improve the bilateral health supply chain, including in vaccine production, the Indian premier's office said in a statement. "They highlighted the potential of the India-U.S. partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic."

The Quad, an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, India, Japan and Australia, aims to reduce manufacturing backlogs, speed vaccination, and defeat some coronavirus mutations, a senior U.S administration official told Reuters previously. Separately, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said New Delhi was in dialogue with Washington to ensure the supply of raw materials for vaccine production.

India also raised the issue during its foreign minister's recent U.S. trip, the spokesman said. "It is in our mutual interest to combat the global pandemic by expediting vaccination efforts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021