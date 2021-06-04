UP Guv, CM ask urban and local bodies’ representatives to encourage more people to take Covid jab

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday interacted with urban and local bodies’ representatives and asked them to encourage more people to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Interacting with mayors, chairmen and councillors of local bodies through video-conferencing, they also asked them to ensure arrangements for pure drinking water, sewage management, roads and drainage in their respective areas, an official release issued here said.

Advertisement

Praising the chief minister, the governor said that despite recovering from the infection, he continued to guide Covid management and control programmes on a regular basis and called for encouraging maximum number of people for getting the vaccine in preparation for the expected third wave of the infection, it said.

She also stressed on organising programmes for creating awareness among mothers towards the risks of the virus in children, the release said.

Adityanath applauded the contributions made by everyone in fighting the second wave of coronavirus, it said.

He said besides the apprehensions being expressed with regard to the next wave of COVID-19, efforts should be made in advance to check the spread of all water-borne diseases in the coming monsoon season, the release said.

The chief minister appealed to the local bodies’ representatives to adopt at least one CHC, PHC, sub centre, health and wellness centre in their areas and regularly visit them to ensure necessary health facilities. A portal will be developed in this connection in the coming days, he added.

He also said that stray cattle should not be let move around on the roads and a proper arrangement for their shelter should be made, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)