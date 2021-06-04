Left Menu

Nagaland reports 268 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more fatalities

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:29 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 22,240 on Thursday as 268 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 404 as five more patients - four in Dimapur and one in Phek- succumbed to the disease, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 51 were reported from Dimapur, 43 from Kohima and 24 from Tuensang.

The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

At least 284 more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,489, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the bulletin.

Of the 404 fatalities, 13 had comorbidities, the official said.

Nagaland now has 4,712 active cases, while 636 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,95,893 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, Kikon said.

Nagaland has so far administered 2,83,198 doses of COVID vaccine to 2,29,004 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

