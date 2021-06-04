Left Menu

Congo faces third wave of coronavirus, says health minister

Like many other African countries, Congo has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, but health authorities are concerned about a recent spike in infections that saw 243 new cases recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since March. "I officially announce the onset of the third wave of the COVID-10 pandemic in our country, with Kinshasa as its epicentre," Mbungani told reporters.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:44 IST
Congo faces third wave of coronavirus, says health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa's most-populous cities, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday. Like many other African countries, Congo has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, but health authorities are concerned about a recent spike in infections that saw 243 new cases recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since March.

"I officially announce the onset of the third wave of the COVID-10 pandemic in our country, with Kinshasa as its epicentre," Mbungani told reporters. A low vaccination rate and haphazard observance of recommended hygiene practices were among the reasons for the rising infection rate, he said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it was concerned about the spread in Kinshasa of the Delta variant first identified in India, which is thought to be more transmissible. The week ended May 30 saw an exponential increase in the rate of infections in Kinshasa, the WHO said.

Congo's vaccination campaign has stuttered after it delayed the rollout because of safety concerns about the AstraZeneca shot. As a result, about 75% of the 1.7 million doses it received in March were reallocated the following month to make sure they were used before they expired. In total, Congo has reported over 31,900 infections and 786 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Among the victims were 32 members of parliament, or about 5% of the total killed by the virus, the authorities said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021