The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 deaths fell below 100 for the first time since Oct. 27, official figures showed on Thursday. * Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his second dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. * Asylum-seekers in Greece lined up to get their coronavirus shots as authorities began rolling out vaccinations in migrant camps.

* Sweden's centre-left minority government, which never ordered a COVID-19 lockdown and relied instead mostly on voluntary curbs, failed in several aspects of its handling of the pandemic, parliament's constitutional committee said. * Greece will supply its northern neighbours Albania and North Macedonia with 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's spokeswoman said.

AMERICAS * Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's Victoria state reported just three new COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day rise in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was extended for another week. * Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children aged 12 and above for the first time, the government said.

* Japan's government plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan to help the island following a rise in cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. * COVID-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures in the world's fourth most populous country, authors of two new studies told Reuters.

* The head of Japan's Olympics organising committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. * Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa's most-populous cities, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said.

* Moderna Inc said it had entered a supply agreement with the Botswana government for its COVID-19 vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* G7 leaders must donate shots urgently to avoid an outcome akin to the 1918 flu which killed 50 million people, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) told Reuters. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equities markets were little changed on Thursday after stepping back from near-record levels earlier in the week, as investors studied strong U.S. data reports for economic recovery and inflation signals. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, pointing to strengthening labor market conditions.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by by Anil D'Silva)

