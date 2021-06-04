Health News Roundup: Britain records 5,274 new COVID cases; U.S. says to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novartis' nuclear therapy helps men with prostate cancer live longer - data

Men with a deadly form of advanced prostate cancer who failed other treatments survived four months longer after getting an experimental, tumour-targeting radiation therapy from Swiss drugmaker Novartis, data released on Thursday showed. The company's Lu-PSMA-617 therapy boosted median overall survival (OS) to 15.3 months in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, according to data released at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

Britain records 5,274 new COVID cases, highest daily figure since March

Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test. A total of 39,758,428 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with half the adult population having received two shots.

U.S. says to make COVID-19 vaccines available to India

The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said. The U.S. move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would lift some restrictions to allow other countries to buy American-made supplies for vaccine production more easily.

IMF and World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines

The heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven advanced economies to release any excess COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass also called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and groups involved in vaccine procurement to boost transparency about contracting, financing and deliveries.

France donates 184,000 AstraZeneca doses to Senegal via COVAX

France has donated 184,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Senegal through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, the programme's sponsors said in a statement on Thursday. This is the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines Senegal has received through the global scheme, after an initial 324,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived in March.

Biden sets out plan to share 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

The White House laid out a plan on Thursday for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would lift some restrictions to allow other countries to more easily buy U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production. President Joe Biden said the United States would share the vaccines without expectation of political favors in return. He has pledged to share some 80 million COVID-19 vaccines internationally this month.

U.S. administers 297.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 297,720,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 368,375,195 doses as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 296,912,892 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 2 out of 366,977,535 doses delivered.

Delta variant dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation

The Delta variant of concern first identified in India is now dominant in Britain and might have an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant, Public Health England said on Thursday. There were 5,472 new cases of the Delta variant reported in latest weekly figures, taking the total confirmed cases of the variant to 12,431, PHE said, adding it had overtaken Alpha, the variant first identified in England's Kent, as Britain's dominant variant.

Bristol-Myers is sued for $6.4 billion over delayed cancer drug

Bristol Myers Squibb Co was sued for $6.4 billion on Thursday for allegedly delaying its Breyanzi cancer drug to avoid payments to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought in 2019. According to a complaint in Manhattan federal court, Bristol Myers failed to use contractually required "diligent efforts" to win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the non-Hodgkin lymphoma drug by a Dec. 31, 2020, deadline.

Chile boosts minimum age for AstraZeneca vaccine to 45 after blood clot report

Chile's health ministry said Thursday it would raise the minimum age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to 45, from 18, until authorities complete an investigation into a young man who had a blood clot after his first shot. Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against the virus, received its first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine in April. Regulators initially approved the vaccine for men over 18 and women over 45.

