Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-06-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 03:30 IST
Brazil registers 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases.

Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil's second wave in April, but remain high by historical standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
4
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021