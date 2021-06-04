Left Menu

Australia's Victoria posts slight rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-06-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 04:41 IST
Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Friday reported a slight rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as state capital Melbourne began an extended snap lockdown imposed to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Victorian authorities on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another week until June 10 but eased some curbs elsewhere in the state.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Friday, versus three a day earlier, taking the total infections to 65 in the latest outbreak.

