China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as previous day

China reported on Friday 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 3, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement. There were no new deaths. China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 07:27 IST
China reported on Friday 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 3, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement. Of the new infections, 15 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the nine local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier. As of June 3, China had a total of 91,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

