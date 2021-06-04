Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 -media

Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, local media reported on Friday.

The decision to approve the vaccine was signed by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong, online newspaper VnExpress reported. The coronavirus vaccine is the third Vietnam has approved, after AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

