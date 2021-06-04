India posts daily rise of 132,364 new COVID-19 cases

India reported on Friday 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713.

The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said.

