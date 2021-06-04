COVID crisis: Aurangabad's industrial associations provide Rs 9-cr worth medical equipment

Left Menu

Industrial associations in the city have contributed medical equipment worth Rs 9 crore to support COVID-19 relief efforts.In a joint press conference on Thursday industrial associations like CII, MASSIA, CMIA and Aurangabad First said that companies have spent nearly Rs 9 crore by contributing among themselves and have supplied medical equipment in the crucial phase of first and second wave of the pandemic. The associations have contributed an oxygen generation plant at the government medical college and hospital at a cost of nearly Rs 1.4 crore.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:12 IST
In a joint press conference on Thursday industrial associations like CII, MASSIA, CMIA and Aurangabad First said that ''companies have spent nearly Rs 9 crore by contributing among themselves and have supplied medical equipment in the crucial phase of first and second wave of the pandemic.'' The associations have contributed an oxygen generation plant at the government medical college and hospital at a cost of nearly Rs 1.4 crore. They have also provided 43 ventilators and have imported 20 of them from France and 12 from the USA, they said.

As many as 23 companies have raised this fund in a period of eight days. 140 oxygen concentrators are supplied across Marathwada including the hilly area of Kinvat and Hemalkasa (Vidarbha), CMIA's Shivprasad Jaju said.

Another association Aurangabad First has taken an initiative to install an LPG-based cremation machine in Aurangabad which costs nearly Rs 27 lakh.

''We are installing the gas-based cremation machine in Aurangabad. The contribution has come from all the stakeholders of the society. Even a self-help group has contributed five thousand for the same,'' Aurangabad First President Pritish Chaterjee said.

The city of Aurangabad which has a large number of medium and small industries has seen a significant decline in business due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

