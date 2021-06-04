Malaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine

Malaysian health authorities said on Friday conditional approval had been granted for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand.

Health Ministry director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement the vaccine supply received from Thailand is expected to speed up the implementation of Malaysia's national vaccination program.

