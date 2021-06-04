The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Sweden's centre-left minority government, which never ordered a lockdown and relied instead mostly on voluntary curbs, failed in several aspects of its pandemic handling, parliament's constitutional committee said. * France has donated 184,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Senegal through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

AMERICAS * Chile will raise the minimum age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to 45 from 18, and suspend administering second doses until authorities complete an investigation into a man who had a blood clot after his first shot.

* Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has moved up the city's timetable for a full reopening from restrictions to match the rest of the state of Illinois. * Colombia approved the reopening of most large events it had banned to contain the pandemic, even with intensive care units likely to be full until the end of June and more than 90,000 dead from COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state authorities have detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases.

* Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19. * Malaysian health authorities have raised concerns about a growing number of deaths and serious cases involving children, after a surge in overall infections forced the Southeast Asian nation into a strict lockdown.

* New Zealand is pushing Asia-Pacific trade group APEC to remove all tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, a person familiar with discussions said. * Japan will deliver to Taiwan 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine for free, in a gesture that will more than double the amount of shots the island has received to date.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa's most-populous cities.

* Moderna said it had entered a supply agreement with the Botswana government for its vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* G7 leaders must donate shots urgently to avoid an outcome akin to the 1918 flu which killed 50 million people, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations told Reuters. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. * India's central bank kept interest rates steady at record lows and reiterated its commitment to keeping policy accommodative as a ferocious second wave threatens to derail economic recovery.

* U.S. job growth likely accelerated in May as vaccinations eased the pandemic's grip on the economy. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

