Taiwan reports new COVID-19 cases, adjusts totals from earlier days

Taiwan reported 472 domestic COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 133 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was down from the 583 domestic infections reported on Thursday.

