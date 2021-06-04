Left Menu

AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:54 IST
AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

AstraZeneca said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer as it shifts existing CFO Marc Dunoyer to a new role leading the U.S.-based drugmaker after the pair's merger.

AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest-ever deal, a bet on rare-disease immunology which also includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine. London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin's appointment was conditional upon the completion of its $39 billion buyouts of Alexion.

Dunoyer will become the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive officer while also being appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the Anglo-Swedish company's board but continue to report to CEO Pascal Soriot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021