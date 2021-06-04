Left Menu

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reported 8,947 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,817 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 5,108,129 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said 377 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,037.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

