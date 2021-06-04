Left Menu

Russia says it may trial COVID-19 vaccine combining Sputnik, Chinese shots - Ifax

"These are the big manufacturers and it may be that we will start the first trials in Arab countries combining Sputnik with a number of Chinese vaccines," he was quoted as saying.

04-06-2021
  Russian Federation

Russia may start trials on a COVID-19 vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and various Chinese shots in Arab countries, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.

RDIF is marketing Russia's vaccine globally. Its chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said the fund had received many requests from other vaccine manufacturers, including ones in China, for joint trials. "These are the big manufacturers and it may be that we will start the first trials in Arab countries combining Sputnik with a number of Chinese vaccines," he was quoted as saying.

