Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Malaysia warns of rising number of deaths among children

Malaysian health authorities have raised concerns about a growing number of coronavirus deaths and serious cases involving children, after a surge in overall infections forced the Southeast Asian nation into a strict lockdown. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared a two-week "total lockdown" from June 1-14, as daily cases and deaths hit record numbers, with the government warning the outbreak may be linked to more contagious variants.

Malaysia recorded the deaths of three children aged below five due to the coronavirus in the first five months of this year, the same number recorded over the whole of 2020, according to Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah. Australia finds Delta variant in Melbourne outbreak

Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases. The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as among the four variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

The variant was detected in two members of a family who travelled to neighbouring New South Wales two weeks ago while likely infectious and visited several popular tourist locations in the state's south. Outbreak builds in Myanmar

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is growing near Myanmar's northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme. Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days - a low number compared with many Asian neighbours, but the highest in nearly four months.

Many of the cases are from Chin State, bordering India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant first found there is now spreading in Myanmar. Taiwan's vaccine stocks more than doubled

Japan delivered to Taiwan 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday for free, in a gesture that will more than double the amount of shots the island has received to date. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 3% of its population. Japan has agreed to procure more than 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, more than enough to cover its entire population.

"At the time of the great east Japan earthquake 10 years ago, people in Taiwan sent us a lot of donations promptly. I believe that is etched vividly in the minds of Japanese people," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. Colombia to restart large events

Colombia on Thursday approved the reopening of most large events it had banned to contain the pandemic, even with intensive care units likely to be full until the end of June and more than 90,000 dead from COVID-19. The South American country has gradually loosened many restrictions imposed in March last year to control the spread of coronavirus and rolled back others for certain locations on Thursday, though medical staff expect cases to remain high.

