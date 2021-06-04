Russia expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Russia said several countries including Hungary have approached Moscow to agree on mutually recognising each other's COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the TASS news agency reported. * Cyprus reopened checkpoints closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, easing movement between its estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, months after they were sealed shut.

AMERICAS * The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday.

* Chile will raise the minimum age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to 45 from 18, and suspend administering second doses until authorities complete an investigation into a man who had a blood clot after his first shot. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cannot happen if no athletes can make it to Japan for the event, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said. * A new COVID-19 outbreak is growing near Myanmar's northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme.

* North Korea has expressed interest in Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines, the Interfax news agency cited a pharmaceutical source as saying. * South Korea said it expects to meet its vaccination target for the first half of the year ahead of schedule as 81% of people aged between 60 and 74 years old have signed up for COVID-19 inoculations.

* Australia's Victoria state authorities have detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases. * New Zealand is pushing Asia-Pacific trade group APEC to remove all tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, a person familiar with discussions said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm.

* Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa's most-populous cities. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* No negative side-effects were detected during trials of a combined COVID-19 vaccine using Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Interfax news agency reported. * Russia has also been asked to create a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese shot, the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday while European stocks, oil and gold steadied as markets braced for further signs the U.S. economic recovery could drive inflation and an early withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus.

* Japan's government is under political pressure to water down an already stretched fiscal target this year as the cost to combat the COVID-19 pandemic accumulates, sources say. * India's central bank kept interest rates steady at record lows and reiterated its commitment to keeping policy accommodative as a ferocious second wave threatens to derail economic recovery.

(Compiled by Veronica Snoj; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)