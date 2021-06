BRIEF-UK's MHRA Concludes Positive Safety Profile For Pfizer/Biontech Vaccine In 12 To 15-Year-Olds

UK's Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency: * THE MHRA CONCLUDES POSITIVE SAFETY PROFILE FOR PFIZER/BIONTECH VACCINE IN 12- TO 15-YEAR-OLDS

* MHRA - EXTENSION TO CURRENT UK APPROVAL OF PFIZER/BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE THAT ALLOWS ITS USE IN 12- TO 15-YEAR-OLDS HAS BEEN AUTHORISED * MHRA - DATA ON NEUTRALISING ANTIBODIES SHOWED PFIZER/BIONTECH VACCINE WORKING AT SAME LEVEL AS SEEN IN ADULTS AGED 16-25 YEARS Source text : https://bit.ly/3uZq9Sh Further company coverage:

