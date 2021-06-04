Left Menu

Resisting patent waiver, EU submits vaccine plan to WTO

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation EU, said on Friday it had submitted an alternative, stressing limits on export restrictions and existing WTO rules allowing countries to grant licences to producers. WTO members discussed a revised waiver proposal on Monday, their 11th meeting on the topic since an initial proposal in October, though still with no breakthrough.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:51 IST
Resisting patent waiver, EU submits vaccine plan to WTO
World Trade Organisation Image Credit: ANI

The European Union submitted to the World Trade Organization on Friday a plan it believes will more effectively broaden the supply of COVID-19 vaccines than the intellectual property (IP) rights waiver backed by the United States. India, South Africa, and dozens of developing countries are demanding an IP rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and other treatments to address what they say is a "staggering inequity" in access to global public goods.

A surprise U.S. shift in May to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents, such as the European Union and Switzerland that are home to many drugmakers. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation EU, said on Friday it had submitted an alternative, stressing limits on export restrictions and existing WTO rules allowing countries to grant licenses to producers.

WTO members discussed a revised waiver proposal on Monday, their 11th meeting on the topic since an initial proposal in October, though still with no breakthrough. Another meeting is planned for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The EU plan, which it says could be put into action much quicker, consists of three elements.

Export restrictions should be kept to a minimum. The EU has stressed it has exported more than 200 million vaccine doses, a level not matched by others such as the United States. The EU would encourage vaccine makers and developers to enter licensing and manufacturing deals with producers in developing countries and pledge increased supplies to vulnerable nations, as Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna have done.

Thirdly, the EU plan highlights existing WTO rules allowing countries to grant licenses to manufacturers even without the consent of the patent-holder, although they would still receive compensation. Such licenses should help ensure vaccines are available at affordable prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021