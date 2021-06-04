Left Menu

England's estimated COVID R number over 1 again, epidemic growing

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The estimated reproduction "R" number in England remains at over 1 and the epidemic could be growing by as much as 3% each day, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

The estimated R number was between 1.0 and 1.2, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 12 other people. Last week, it was estimated at between 1.0 and 1.1.

The daily case growth was estimated at 0% to +3%, remaining at the same rate as last week.

