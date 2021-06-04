Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes lower dose of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy; Exclusive: Blackwater founder Prince takes role in COVID vaccine venture and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. authorizes lower dose of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. health regulator updated the emergency use authorization for its cocktail of two antibodies to treat COVID-19, allowing its use at half the originally authorized dose. It lowered the dose to 1,200 mg and allowed the administration of casirivimab and imdevimab by injecting under the skin when intravenous infusion is not possible and would lead to a delay in treatment, the drugmaker said.

Exclusive: Blackwater founder Prince takes role in COVID vaccine venture

Erik Prince, the founder of controversial private military firm Blackwater and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, jumped into the COVID-19 business late last year with a deal to distribute an experimental vaccine should it be approved, according to three people familiar with the arrangement and business records seen by Reuters. The COVID-19 vaccine, known as UB-612, is being developed by a privately-held U.S. firm called COVAXX.

COVID-19 keeps high-spending U.S. tourists from D-Day beaches on anniversary

Canadian-born Eric Leboeuf would usually spend the anniversary of the D-Day beach landings guiding North American tourists in a vintage military jeep to the sites where allied forces invaded France to drive out Nazi Germany in World War Two. For the second year running however, the COVID-19 crisis will be keeping away the tourists who drive the local economy along this 80-km (50-mile) stretch of the northern French coast.

WHO warns of 'failure' unless rich countries speed up vaccine sharing

Wealthy countries need to give more COVID-19 vaccines and follow the United States in making doses available immediately to cover a 200 million dose gap caused by Indian supply disruptions and manufacturing delays, a WHO senior adviser said on Friday. Warning of a "two-track recovery", the World Health Organization is urging wealthy countries to donate their surplus doses to poorer countries instead of giving them to less vulnerable groups, such as children. They have so far donated 150 million doses via the COVAX sharing scheme.

Putin tells authorities to prepare way for foreigners to get vaccinated in Russia for a fee

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had ordered Russia's authorities to prepare the ground for foreign citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia for a fee. Putin made the comments at Russia's annual economic conference in St Petersburg.

Investors, patients await FDA decision on Biogen Alzheimer's drug due Monday

U.S. regulators are slated to decided by Monday whether to approve Biogen Inc's controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, and Wall Street analysts and industry observers are deeply divided on its chances of making it over the finish line. Given the desperate need for anything that can help patients with the mind-wasting disease, some analysts are betting on approval, while others put the chances well below 50%.

England's estimated COVID R number over 1 again, epidemic growing

The estimated reproduction "R" number in England remains at over 1 and the epidemic could be growing by as much as 3% each day, Britain's health ministry said on Friday. The estimated R number was between 1.0 and 1.2, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 12 other people. Last week, it was estimated at between 1.0 and 1.1.

India yet to decide on indemnity for local makers of COVID-19 shots -official

The Indian government is yet to decide on whether to offer legal protection to local manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, Vinod Kumar Paul, a top adviser to the government, said on Friday. India has been inoculating people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and it will commercially launch Russia's Sputnik V shots by mid-June.

Renewed COVID spread in UK raises concerns over June 21 unlocking

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May and the estimated reproduction "R" number crept up as the "delta" variant became more widespread, raising worries about the country's unlocking plans.

COVID-19 restrictions in England are due to end on June 21, but the swift spread of the delta variant first detected in India is now threatening to derail that timetable.

Resisting patent waiver, EU submits vaccine plan to WTO

The European Union submitted to the World Trade Organization on Friday a plan it believes will more effectively broaden supply of COVID-19 vaccines than the intellectual property (IP) rights waiver backed by the United States. India, South Africa and dozens of developing countries are demanding an IP rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and other treatments to address what they say is a "staggering inequity" in access to global public goods.

