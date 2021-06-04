Left Menu

Sikkim reports 353 new COVID-19 cases; 3 fresh fatalities

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:39 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,518 on Friday as 353 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the Himalayan state to 266, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by West Sikkim (104), South Sikkim (65) and North Sikkim (7).

Sikkim now has 4,250 active cases, while 11,766 people have recovered from the disease and 236 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The state has thus far tested over 1.3 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,986 in the last 24 hours.

