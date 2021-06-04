Left Menu

Special COVID-19 vaccination camp held for eunuchs in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:48 IST
The Indore Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh on Friday organised a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for eunuchs as they fall in the ''high risk'' category, an official said.

The camp was held in Nandlalpura in partnership with an NGO, and 86 eunuchs were vaccinated, including a 71 year- old and 65-year-old, the official added.

''As the eunuch community roams the city and its members come in contact with several people, they are classified in the high risk category. Therefore, we arranged a vaccination camp for them,'' IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said.

Meanwhile, Indore vaccination official Tarun Gupta said 10.5 lakh people overall have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 2.2 lakh who have got the second dose as well.

Indore is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of over 1.51 lakh, including 1,351 deaths.

