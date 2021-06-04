Left Menu

Britain says G7 countries in health agreement for clinical trials boost

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:20 IST
Britain says G7 countries in health agreement for clinical trials boost
Britain said that the G7 group of advanced economies agreed on Friday to speed up and share results from clinical trials on, for instance, vaccines to better tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and future threats to global health. The G7 Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials charter sets out shared principles to accelerate the speed with which clinical trials generate evidence to enable timely and decisive action on findings, said Britain's health ministry.

"It contains a series of measures to make us all safer by improving clinical trials, quicker and wider access to safe vaccines, better use of data, more accurate health surveillance tools and greater collaboration between countries," British health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement on Friday.

