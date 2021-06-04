G7 emphasises support for vaccine sharing when domestic situations permit

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Friday emphasised their support for the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines when domestic circumstances allow.

"We emphasise our support for global sharing of safe, effective, quality and affordable vaccine doses including working with COVAX when domestic situations permit," said a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group.

Advertisement

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at improving vaccine access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)