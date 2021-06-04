COVID-19: Vedanta's 100-bed field hospital inaugurated in Rajasthan

Mining major Vedanta on Friday announced the inauguration of a 100-bed field hospital in Barmer, Rajasthan as part of its commitment to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

The 100-bed state-of-the-art air-conditioned hospital, which has been established in the senior secondary government school in Barmer, was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A joint initiative of Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta and District Administration of Barmer, the field hospital hosts 90 beds with oxygen support and 10 beds with ventilator support for critical patients, Vedanta said in a statement.

It is equipped with world-class technologies and ensures strict adherence to safety.

To arrest air transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, HEPA filters have been used in the field hospital. This technology combats the spread of airborne bacterial and viral organisms while filtering the air to 99.99 per cent purity.

In addition, overall safety and hygiene are being monitored with provisions for dedicated PPE changing stations, adequate number of fire extinguishers, CCTV cameras, continuous power supply through DG sets, oxygen supply through medical pipelines and centrally monitored ICU facilities, the statement said.

The medical facility will be available to all residents of Barmer and its adjoining districts.

Vedanta Cares, an initiative of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, is setting up 10 Covid Care hospitals with 1,000 critical care beds that are coming up across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, it added.

''Given today's difficult circumstances, active collaboration between the private and public sector is the need of the hour. I thank the people of Rajasthan for their continuous cooperation and resilience in our fight against the second wave of COVID-19. With the strong possibility of a third wave, we will need to keep vigil and avoid complacency. Facilities like these will surely assist us in championing the fight against COVID-19,'' Gehlot said.

''The pandemic has disrupted millions of lives and livelihoods across the country. Vedanta Group stands in solidarity with the nation and has pledged its support to the central and state governments in providing quality care to those affected by the virus,'' Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

