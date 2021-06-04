Data sharing going on with WHO to give recognition to Covaxin: Govt

Data sharing is going on with WHO to give recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the government said, noting that it wants to achieve this ''milestone'' as soon as possible.

Responding to a question on recognition of Covaxin by the WHO, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said the government is pursuing it.

Advertisement

''We have been working with both Bharat Biotech and the WHO to make it happen. There is data sharing going on and we are very keen that this milestone is achieved as soon as possible. We are pursuing it,'' he said.

On May 24, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of the documents to the WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine.

The latest 'Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that ''more information (is) required''. A pre-submission meeting is expected ''to be planned May-June 2021'', the guidance document said.

According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)