Andhra CM inaugurates 500-bed oxygen-supported COVID hospital at Tadipatri

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a 500-bed temporary COVID hospital at Arjas Steels in Tadipatri of Anantapur district on Friday via video conferencing.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:46 IST
Andhra CM inaugurates 500 bedded COVID hospital virtually (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a 500-bed temporary COVID hospital at Arjas Steels in Tadipatri of Anantapur district on Friday via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "It is great that this hospital is set up using German hangers with the help of Arjas Steels which has an air separation plant that has 100 metric tons of liquid oxygen capacity."

He congratulated Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu, Arjas Steels MD Sridhar Krishna Murthy and other public representatives and officials present on the occasion for the completion of the COVID facility. According to a release issued by the state government, the temporary COVID hospital is set up with German hangers in an area of 11.50 acre, 1 lakh square feet with state of art facilities in a record time of just two weeks.

The hospital is provided with an oxygen facility at every patient bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors totaling to 350 medical staff, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

