Left Menu

Rajasthan records 40 Covid deaths, 1,006 new cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:54 IST
Rajasthan records 40 Covid deaths, 1,006 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forty COVID-19 deaths and 1,006 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,599 and 9,44,500 respectively.

The maximum of the eight deaths and 203 positive cases were reported from Jaipur while the rest from other parts of the district, according to an official report.

A total of 9,11,897 Covid patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 24,004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021