HP: 787 new Covid cases, 27 deaths; active cases below 10,000
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:26 IST
Twenty-seven more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the toll to 3,244, while the tally climbed to 1,93,924 with 787 fresh cases, an official said on Friday.
According to the state health department, active COVID-19 cases in the state have now reduced to 9,787.
The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said. PTI DJI KJ
