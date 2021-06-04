Left Menu

Issues concerning mucormycosis discussed: ICMR to Delhi HC

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the issues pertaining to mucormycosis management and treatment were extensively examined in the meeting held along with the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 on June 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:39 IST
Issues concerning mucormycosis discussed: ICMR to Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the issues pertaining to mucormycosis management and treatment were extensively examined in the meeting held along with the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 on June 2. ICMR, in its affidavit filed in compliance of the Delhi High Court's June 1 order said that the expert from World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborating centre on Reference and Research on Fungi of Medical Importance located at PGIMER Chandigarh presented evidence on the effective therapy of mucormycosis and factors associated with the disease in the context of COVID-19.

A guideline with all possible treatment options as well as prevention measures, including appropriate management of co-morbidity, has been finalized subsequent to the NTF meeting and has been shared with the Union Health Minister, ICMR said. The court said that it is satisfied with the ICMR guidelines for treatment of black fungus and asked the apex body in India for biomedical research to to continue reviewing guidelines time to time.

The affidavit was filed by ICMR through advocate Anurag Ahluwalia who is central government's standing counsel. The affidavit also informed the court about the advisory issued by ICMR and the availablity of Amphotericin B drug used to treat the patients suffering from black fungus.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a policy with regard to the administration of Liposomal Amphotericin-B and other drugs among patients suffering from the black fungus disease. The court has also directed ICMR to file a report on this issue. The Delhi High Court is hearing a batch of pleas on COVID-19 and black fungus management in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021