Italy reports 73 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,557 new cases

Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968. Italy has registered 126,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968.

Italy has registered 126,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.227 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,488 on Friday, down from 5,717 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 24 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 836 from a previous 892. Some 220,939 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 97,633, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

