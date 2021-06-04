Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:46 IST
Govt allocates addl 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs, central institutions
The government allocated additional 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions on Friday, according to Union minister Sadananda Gowda.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infection.

''Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,'' the Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a tweet.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID and those who have recently recovered.

