Britain reports 6,238 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since late March and up from 5,274 on Thursday, government data showed.
There were 11 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 18 on Thursday.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain reforms railways, vows no return to "terrible sandwiches"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement