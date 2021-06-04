Wealthy countries need to give more COVID-19 vaccines, a World Health Organization (WHO) senior adviser said. Health ministers from the Group of Seven nations emphasised their support for the sharing of vaccines when domestic circumstances allow. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan it believes will more effectively broaden supply of COVID-19 vaccines than the intellectual property rights waiver backed by the United States. * The prevalence of infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May and the estimated reproduction "R" number crept up as the "delta" variant became more widespread.

* Switzerland's government said it will start distributing "COVID-19 certificates" next week to people who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from infection. * President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered Russia's authorities to prepare the ground for foreign citizens to get vaccinated in Russia for a fee.

* Spain plans to start vaccinating children between 12 and 17 years old around two weeks before the academic year starts in September, the health minister said. AMERICAS

* The United States is shipping one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) one-shot vaccine to South Korea, a U.S. State Department spokesman said. * Mexico will administer the J&J vaccine shots it is getting from the United States to 18 to 40 year olds along the Mexico-U.S. border region, the foreign minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The variant identified in India can be caught by people who have already had the disease or been only partially vaccinated, a panel of Indian government scientists said.

* Nepal asked its hospitals to reserve beds for children for fear another surge in cases will hit them hard. * Thailand will have its promised amount of vaccines for use during this month, a health official said.

* Japan delivered to Taiwan for free 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme hopes to send millions of delayed doses of AstraZeneca's shots to Africa in June and July, U.N. officials said. * The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group.

* Zimbabwe's government said it had enough vaccines for those needing a second shot after some centres ran out of doses this week. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's medicines regulator said it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use on 12- to 15-year-olds, along with Switzerland. * The U.S. health regulator authorised a lower dose of Regeneron Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 antibody cocktail that can be given by injection.

* Russia expects the WHO to approve the Sputnik V vaccine within two months, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said, while it may also start trials on a vaccine combining Sputnik V and various Chinese shots in Arab countries, the Interfax news agency quoted RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks, oil and gold rallied while the dollar fell, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns that a fast recovery in the world's biggest economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to shut off the stimulus taps sooner. * Oil extended gains, topping $72 a barrel for the first time since 2019 as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy vaccination rollout around the globe.

* Russia's economy is approaching pre-crisis levels, President Vladimir Putin said, while he ordered an anti-crisis mortgage programme to be extended by one year to July 2022. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Veronica Snoj, Editing by David Evans and Angus MacSwan)

