J-K: People in 18-44 age group to be able to book slots for vaccine from 9 am daily
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said the appointment on Cowin portal for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 age group will start daily from 9 am onwards.
As per the Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation J-K, the appointment on Cowin portal for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 years age group (Covaxin) will be available from 9 am onwards every day till the designated slots are booked, an official statement said.
