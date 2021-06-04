Left Menu

J-K: People in 18-44 age group to be able to book slots for vaccine from 9 am daily

04-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said the appointment on Cowin portal for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 age group will start daily from 9 am onwards.

As per the Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation J-K, the appointment on Cowin portal for COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 years age group (Covaxin) will be available from 9 am onwards every day till the designated slots are booked, an official statement said.

