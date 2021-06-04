Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:24 IST
No bids for Telangana s global tender for COVId-19 vaccine supply
Hyderabad, June 4 (PTI): The Telangana Government has not received any bids from suppliers for the COVID-19 vaccine in the global tender it issued for procuring 10 million jabs, government sources said on Friday.

''There was no response for the global tender,'' they told PTI.

Representatives of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V and some trade representatives took part in the pre-bid meeting on May 27, sources had earlier said.

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporationsaid in the tender document that the goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

