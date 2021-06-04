Left Menu

Noida, Ghaziabad inch closer to lifting of Covid curbs as active cases drop below 700 for both

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:24 IST
The number of active coronavirus cases dropped to 677 in Ghaziabad and 665 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, official data showed as the two adjoining districts in western Uttar Pradesh inched closer to lifting the curfew-like restrictions.

The state government had through an order recently announced relaxations on the outdoor movement of people and on non-essential services in districts having less than 600 active cases.

The restrictions get automatically lifted once the active cases in a district drop below 600, the order had stated.

Meanwhile, two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar while one died in Ghaziabad with the death toll in the two districts reaching 455 and 447, respectively, according to UP's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 53 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,585, with 655 active cases while 116 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,199 with 26 new cases, while it had 677 active cases even as 75 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,475 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,075 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 22,877 from 25,546 on Thursday while the death toll surged to 21,031 on Friday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

