Left Menu

Sarma against home quarantine of Covid patients with comorbidities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:27 IST
Sarma against home quarantine of Covid patients with comorbidities
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the state health department to not allow home quarantine to Covid patients of any age group with comorbidities.

They can be referred to institutional quarantine, he said.

Sarma, during a review meeting of the department, said there has been a considerable decline in the death and positivity rate in the state, and expressed confidence that the situation will improve further in the next few weeks.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of paediatric ICUs, which are being set up at various government hospitals, and functioning of 13 oxygen plants in the state along with the status of installation of six oxygen plants provided by the Centre.

''With the fresh supply of Covaxin and Covishield arriving in the state in the next few days, the vaccination process must be speeded up to cover as many people as possible in the shortest time,'' he added.

Sarma also discussed rates of private hospitals for treatment of Covid patients in both general and super- specialty wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021