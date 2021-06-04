Sarma against home quarantine of Covid patients with comorbidities
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the state health department to not allow home quarantine to Covid patients of any age group with comorbidities.
They can be referred to institutional quarantine, he said.
Sarma, during a review meeting of the department, said there has been a considerable decline in the death and positivity rate in the state, and expressed confidence that the situation will improve further in the next few weeks.
The chief minister also reviewed the status of paediatric ICUs, which are being set up at various government hospitals, and functioning of 13 oxygen plants in the state along with the status of installation of six oxygen plants provided by the Centre.
''With the fresh supply of Covaxin and Covishield arriving in the state in the next few days, the vaccination process must be speeded up to cover as many people as possible in the shortest time,'' he added.
Sarma also discussed rates of private hospitals for treatment of Covid patients in both general and super- specialty wards.
