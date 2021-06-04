523 fresh Covid cases in Delhi, 50 deaths; positivity rate 0.68 pc

Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,497.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 487 cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities fatalities. This was the first time the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. The positivity rate on Thursday had stood at 0.61 per cent.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data. On Friday, 523 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent, while THE death count was 50, the latest bulletin SAID.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 1 per cent now.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held two key meetings on Friday to discuss preparations for the anticipated third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He held an important meeting with the expert committee and then with the preparation committee later. The Delhi government had on May 27 set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee was set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave.

Also, keeping an eye on the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday visited two healthcare project sites at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and LNJP Hospital.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The national capital had recorded 648 cases and 86 fatalities on Monday, 623 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, 576 cases and 103 fatalities on Wednesday.

On May 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway'', while sounding a tone of caution.

A total of 77,174 tests, including 53,688 RT-PCR tests and 23,486 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,28,449. Over 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 8,060 on Friday from 8,748 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 3,813 from 4,233 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 14,324 from 16,287 a day before, the bulletin said. PTI KND KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)