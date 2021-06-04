Left Menu

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care at 2021 low

The number of people in ICU reached a high of 6,001 on April 26. Following France's second nationwide lockdown in November, when the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at nearly 5,000, it took until Jan.y 7 for the ICU count to fall to 2,582, after which it started slowly rising again.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:49 IST
Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care at 2021 low
  • Country:
  • France

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France set a 2021 low on Friday, falling below the level reached following the end of France's second lockdown in November. The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU fell by 106 to 2,571 as France unwinds its third nationwide lockdown. The number of people in ICU reached a high of 6,001 on April 26.

Following France's second nationwide lockdown in November, when the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at nearly 5,000, it took until Jan.y 7 for the ICU count to fall to 2,582, after which it started slowly rising again.

Also Read: France urges citizens to keep a lid on post-lockdown euphoria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021