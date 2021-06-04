Left Menu

Bengal reports 7,913 new COVID-19 cases, 113 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:10 IST
Bengal reports 7,913 new COVID-19 cases, 113 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,11,448 on Friday as 7,913 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 16,034 as 113 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

As many as 16,557 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,42,391.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 95.11 per cent.

The state now has 53,023 active cases, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 1,686, followed by 899 in Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas district also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 25, followed by 23 in the metropolis.

The state has thus far tested 1.27 crore samples for COVID-19, including 71,206 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021