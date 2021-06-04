Health Dept for further extension of lockdown by 6 days

(eds: Removing word from headline) Puducherry, June 4 (PTI): Health authorities here have said the territorial administration could extend for six more days the current lockdown ending on June 7, as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases would come down further.

In a video message on Friday, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said already, the lockdown has started having a positive impact and brought down the number of new cases here.

He said the number has fallen to 712 from 815 on Thursday and on previous days, the cases stood at 867 (June 2) and 979 (June 1).

Kumar said the cooperation of the people in following safety norms was also a cause for the cases declining in Puducherry. The number of fatalities too has reduced, he said.

Although presently, there was no case of children suffering from COVID-19, the department was not leaving anything to chance, he said.

''We are getting ready the necessary infrastructure, including beds, exclusively for children to respond to the need if it arises`, he said.

He said there was a fear that the third wave of COVID-19 would occur. ''We are battle-ready to encounter any exigency,'' he said.

